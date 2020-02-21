Reward offered after Powhatan church sign found vandalized

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies in Powhatan are looking for vandals who defaced a church sign in the county.

The church sign belonging to the Providence Presbyterian was spray-painted with graffiti resembling male genitals and curse words. Deputies say the sign has since been removed.

A $2,000 reward is being offered by a man with ties to the church for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible.

LATEST STORIES: