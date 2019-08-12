Reward offered amid investigation into 2 burglaries at same Spotsylvania gun store

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Spotsylvania are investigating multiple break-ins and burglaries at the same gun store within the last three months. A $5,000 reward has been offered in each case.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said in a release on Monday that investigators, working with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, are looking for information into two burglaries at Hall Precision and Gunsmithing.

The first burglary took place on May 15, where “numerous firearms were stolen” from the Federal Firearms Licensee. The second burglary occurred on Aug. 3, where “more firearms were stolen,” the ATF’s release said.

The ATF provided surveillance video to 8News showing a suspect struggling to break the store’s display glass with an instrument. The suspect eventually begins taking guns that are attached to the wall.

Photos courtesy of ATF

Photos of vehicles and suspects, while not identified by the ATF, were also given to 8News.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) has announced a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for either burglary. The ATF is also offering a reward of $2,500.

If the public has any information, please call either the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confidential tip line at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), online at ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 582-7115

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.