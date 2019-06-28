Police charge driver in deadly Shockoe Bottom hit-and-run

Richmond Police have charged the suspect who was arrested last week in connection with a hit-and-run in Shockoe Bottom that left a woman dead and three others injured early Wednesday morning.

Police say 21-year-old Shiauna M. Harris was taken into custody last Friday afternoon. It was announced Monday that she’s been charged with hit-and-run causing death and three counts of hit-and-run causing injury.

The deadly crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 18th and Main streets. Main Street was closed in both directions from 15th Street to 19th Street for approximately 8 hours while police investigated.

Video from the scene shows a car that witnesses say hit some people in the street, circled back and then hit more people. Police sources told 8News they believe the Harris “intentionally” ran over the victims.

Shanice A. Woodberry, 22, was killed in the crash. Her mother told 8News her daughter was a very considerate person who had tons of friends and people who loved her. Woodberry, who was born and raised in Richmond, graduated from Monacan High School in Chesterfield and had turned 22 in February.

8News also spoke with the sister of another victim, 29-year-old Brittany Summers, who remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Kala Davis said Summers has always been the first person to be there for her.

“She’s my lifeline,” Davis said of her sister.

8News learned Friday that the Image Restaurant and Lounge had its ABC license suspended following an investigation of the hit-and-run. In a statement, ABC said:

“Today, Virginia ABC issued an Order of Summary Suspension to Image Restaurant and Lounge in Richmond for the mixed beverage and the wine and beer on premise licenses following an initial investigation of a hit and run June 26 in front of the establishment. Image Restaurant and Lounge’s license suspension will remain in effect pending the results of a formal investigation and any resulting proceedings for disciplinary review. The licensee can petition Virginia ABC for a restricted license and Virginia ABC can deny the request or impose appropriate restrictions until the conclusion of the disciplinary review.

Virginia ABC believes that there is a continued threat to public safety at this establishment and these actions are necessary to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public.

Virginia ABC’s Bureau of Law Enforcement is working with the Richmond Police Department and conducting a formal investigation. The ABC Bureau of Law Enforcement conducts public safety investigations when an act of violence has resulted in death or bodily harm in or near an ABC-licensed establishment.

As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot provide any additional information about the investigation at this time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.