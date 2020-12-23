Reward offered in Chesterfield school vandalism case

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information about the vandalism of Crestwood Elementary School, which is still under construction.

Officials said sometime between Dec. 4 and 5, a suspect is believed to have gained entry to the school through an unlocked door. Once inside, the suspect broke multiple windows and ripped clocks off the walls.

Crime Solvers said this suspect is estimated to have caused more than $20,000 in damage.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app.