RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Reynolds Community College’s former financial aid director pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud in connection to an eight-year scheme she orchestrated in which she defrauded Virginia and the U.S. Department of Education of nearly $380,000 in student financial aid funds.

Kiesha Lashawn Pope entered a guilty plea on March 16 to one count of wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, after initially being indicted on five charges. According to the plea agreement, Pope’s other charges will be dismissed after her sentencing hearing on July 19.

Court documents show that Pope, who was named director of financial aid at J. Sargent Reynolds Community College (JSRCC) in 2006, was able to use her access to the school’s financial aid system to boost the eligibility of co-conspirators who were not eligible for benefits at JSRCC.

According to court documents, Pope was confronted by JSRCC leadership about her connection with the ineligible recipients receiving large amounts of aid but she denied having any relationship with them.

The filings show that Pope’s son, ex-fiancé, goddaughter and cousin were co-conspirators in the scheme and that Pope resigned in October 2017 days after being pressed for documentation proving justification for the aid.

Pope had agreements with her co-conspirators in which she received nearly half of the money, according to the indictment.

In total, Pope and her co-conspirators were able to collect $246,450 in federal financial aid and $133,152 in state financial aid. Pope used the funds for car repairs, a cruise, shopping and expenses for her young daughter.

Pope, who was charged with conspiring to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, will have to give $230,850 in restitution. According to the plea agreement, Pope will have to give $150,628 to the U.S. Department of Education, $62,240 to Virginia and $17,982 to Reynolds Community College.

