Richmond detectives searching for armed man who tried stealing victim’s AirPods, hat

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives need the public’s help identifying the suspect of an attempted armed robbery near Scott’s Addition.

Police say it happened in the 1000 block of N. Arthur Ashe Blvd on Oct. 29 just before 7 p.m.

According to police, the man approached and asked for their AirPods and hat. When the victim said no, the suspect suggested he had a gun in his hoodie and would rob the victim.

No weapon was actually displayed, police add.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to call Det. DiSalvo at (804) 646-3184 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.