Richmond driver robbed of phone, keys while sitting in vehicle

Police are looking for a person of interest in a strong-armed robbery that occurred in downtown Richmond back in August.

The victim told police she was sitting in her vehicle on S. 5th Street and talking on the phone when she was approached by a man who reached through her open window and grabbed her while demanding money. After the victim told the man she had no cash, he then took her cellphone and keys, according to police.

No weapon was displayed during the incident and there were no reported injuries.

“The victim did manage to punch him before he took off and fortunately, she was not injured,” RPD said in a release. “RPD later recovered the victim’s cellphone from a dumpster a couple blocks away.”

If you can identify this person of interest, call Fourth Precinct Detective J. Land at (804) 646-3103 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.