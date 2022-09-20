deric Peacock, a former youth pastor, was once again convicted of sex crimes against children. (Photo: Virginia State Police)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A former youth pastor in Hopewell, now living in Richmond, was again convicted of sex crimes against children on September 20.

Deric Wallace Peacock, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography. According to the prosecutors, Peacock was still on probation for an earlier sex crime conviction in 2014.

In a statement of facts, agreed to by Peacock as part of his guilty plea, Prosecutors say that in April, Peacock used “Wickr” – an encrypted messaging app – to send “images, videos and .gifs depicting the sexual abuse of children” to multiple people, under the name “vapastor.”

Investigators were able to link at least two specific videos to his account, one of which depicted sexual abuse of a child as young as 7 years old. He sent both of these videos to other, as yet unidentified, predators.

Information from Virginia’s sex offender registry shows that at the time of his latest offense, Peacock was living in Richmond’s Chimborazo neighborhood. He was required to register because in 2014, in Montgomery County, he was convicted on two counts of soliciting sex acts from a minor over the internet.

According to the Chesterfield Observer, at the time of his convictions in 2014, Peacock had been serving as the youth pastor of a church in Hopewell. Church officials put Peacock on leave when the allegations were announced.

Peacock believed he was soliciting a 12-year-old girl over the Kik messaging app, but was in fact sending photos of his penis – and messages requesting sexually explicit photos – to investigators with the Christiansburg Internet Crimes Against Children unit.

Peacock now faces a minimum of 15 years in federal prison, but could be sentenced to up to 40 years at the upper range. He will be sentenced in January.