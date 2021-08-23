Richmond father charged in connection to death of 10-day-old baby

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has arrested a dad in connection to the death of his 10-day-old baby girl.

According to police, the baby was taken to the hospital around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, July 30. Police said the child was being treated for unknown injuries which had happened at her home on North 4th Street.

Despite treatment, the infant died on Aug. 10. The Medical Examiner declared her death a homicide.

Today, the baby’s father 23-year-old Matthew Sebolka was taken into custody in connection to that homicide. He has been charged with abuse and neglect, more charges are pending.

Anyone able to offer information about the infant’s death is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Sergeant D. Longoria at (804) 646-6759 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.