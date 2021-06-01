Two women were murdered 25 years ago in Shenandoah National Park; Richmond FBI needs help solving the case

Julianne “Julie” Williams, 24, and Laura “Lollie” Winans, 26, were found by Park Rangers on June 1, 1996, at their backcountry campsite near Skyland Resort after Winans’ dog was found wandering the paths and turned into rangers. (Photo: Richmond FBI)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Richmond Field Office is asking for the public’s help in solving the 25-year-old murder of two women at Shenandoah National Park.

The FBI said in 1996 two young women went for a hike in the park, but never returned.

Julianne “Julie” Williams, 24, and Laura “Lollie” Winans, 26, were found by park rangers on June 1, 1996, at their backcountry campsite near Skyland Resort after Winans’ dog was found wandering the paths and turned into rangers.

The release said the initial response to the murders led to agents investigating leads across the country. But the murder remains unsolved.

Law enforcement said people around the park during the time of the murders may no longer be in Virginia. Because of this, the FBI said it’s important this case be shared nationwide to see if anyone, not necessarily those in the Commonwealth, has information about the case.

“No bit of information is insignificant, and your tip could be the piece of evidence that brings closure to this twenty-five-year-old case,” the release said.

This ongoing murder investigation is a joint effort between the FBI Richmond Field Office, the National Park Service and the Virginia State Police. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact their local FBI office, FBI Richmond at 804-261-1044 or send tips online here.