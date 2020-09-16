Richmond FBI offering reward in 2012 murder of convenience store operator

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond FBI is offering up to $15,000 in a reward for information in a 2012 abduction and murder of a convenience store operator.

On Sept. 16, 2012, Pareshkumar Patel was opening the Raceway gas station he operated on Jefferson Davis Highway near Chippenham Parkway.

An eye witness saw the 44-year-old arrive at the store around 6 a.m. that Sunday, get out of his car and get approached by two men dressed in hoodies. Those persons of interest shoved Patel into a van and sped off.

Paresh Patel

Missing person flyers were soon scattered around the area. 8News spoke with Patel’s neighbor the day after the abduction in 2012.

“Had he done something to harm someone else? Or would they just want to hold him for ransom? Or what would they want with him? He’s a working man,” the neighbor said.

Patel’s body was found four days later on Sept. 20 at Ancarrow’s Boat Landing in Richmond. A spokesperson for Richmond Police said a city employee was cleaning the parking lot and found an unresponsive male.

The body was soon identified as Patel. He had been shot in the head.

Eight years later, the case remains unsolved. The FBI, Richmond Police and Chesterfield Police are teaming up to bring the person or people responsible for the crime to justice. They said recent efforts have significantly progressed the case.

FBI Richmond is offering up to $15,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for Patel’s death.

If you have any information about the case, contact the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044 or go to tips.fbi.gov.

LATEST HEADLINES: