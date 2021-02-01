Richmond FBI shares wanted posters for insurrectionists including attempted pipe bomber, bald eagle man

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Weeks after supporters of former president Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol, the Richmond FBI branch is continuing to work on tracking down suspects.

Tips can be sent to the FBI tips website.

One of those suspects includes the person who placed pipe bombs at the Democratic and Republican national committee headquarters.

The reward for helping locate the attempted pipe bomber can be anywhere up to $100,000. The photos show a person in a gray hooded sweatshirt and black and grey Nike sneakers.

The other suspects, which all appear to be men are wanted for crimes including assault on federal officers and violence at the United States Capitol. Many of the wanted photos clearly capture the suspect’s face unlike the attempted bomber’s picture.

One man is shown wearing an American flag suit and removing a bald eagle costume mask from his face.

FBI Richmond is aiding in the search for another man who assaulted federal officers. The suspect is shown interacting with officers and yelling in photos. A larger group of suspects wanted for similar crimes was shared as well.

They also posted a photo of numerous rioters wanted for violence at the capitol. The FBI says the men are wanted for targeting members of the media, assaulting people, making threats, destroying property and other unlawful actions.

Throughout the afternoon the Richmond FBI branch continue sharing wanted posters on Twitter.

If you recognize anyone in these photos, FBI Richmond asks people to visit http://tips.fbi.gov and reference the photo number of the suspect if one is given.