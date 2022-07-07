HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man and “self-avowed” member of the Bloods gang was sentenced in federal court for unlawful gun possession after being arrested for a shooting that took place near the Richmond Raceway in September of 2021.

According to the Department of Justice, 36-year-old Alexander O’Neal Jackson was arrested on Sept. 25, 2021, two days after shooting six rounds at the St Luke’s Apartments parking lot, hitting an occupied car and apartment.

Jackson was found with a Taurus PT709 9mm pistol when he was arrested. Bullet casings from the shooting scene were examined and it was determined that they came from Jackson’s gun.

Jackson was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for possession of a firearm on Thursday, July 7, after previously having been convicted of discharging a firearm in a public place on two different occasions.