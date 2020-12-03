Richmond hate crimes surge in 2019, fears for 2020

FILE – In this June 1, 2020, file photo, protesters rally as Philadelphia Police officers and Pennsylvania National Guard soldiers look on in Philadelphia, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic and street protests over the police killing of Floyd, exhausted cities around the nation are facing yet another challenge: A surge in recent shootings has left dozens dead, including young children. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Reported hate crimes in the U.S. in 2019 reached their highest level since 2008, according to data released in November by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). But in Central Virginia, the City of Richmond, Chesterfield County, and Henrico County are experiencing varying trends in the same data.

Local law enforcement agencies report bias-motivated crimes to the FBI, which is how national hate crime statistics are determined.

According to the data, in 2019, there were 7,103 single-bias incidents involving 8,552 victims. At least 105 of those crimes took place in the greater Richmond area.

In the City of Richmond, hate or bias-motivated crime are investigated by different units of the Richmond Police Department (RPD), some at the precinct level and some at the Major Crimes level, according to RPD Public Information Officer James Mercante.

Reported bias-motivated crimes in the City of Richmond jumped to double digits in 2013. Data released to 8News from RPD cites 88 hate crimes in 2017, and 97 in 2019. As of Dec. 2, there have been 91 hate crimes reported to RPD in the City.

Data provided by Richmond Police Department, Chesterfield County Police Department, and Henrico County Police Department

Conversely, Henrico County Police Department (HCPD) has seen a total of nine bias-motivated crimes reported since 2018. While reported hate crimes increased from 2018 to 2019, those reported so far in 2020 are less than in the previous year.

As of Nov. 18, 11 bias-motivated crimes have been reported to the Chesterfield County Police Department (CCPD). In 2019, police data notes less than half that number of hate crimes for a total of four.

Despite the data reported by local law enforcement agencies in the greater Richmond area, Meredith Weisel with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) says the FBI’s national data is an underestimate.

“For the second-straight year, the number of law enforcement agencies that are actually providing data to the FBI has actually declined,” Weisel, the Senior Associate Regional Director for the ADL Washington, D.C. Region, said. “So 71 cities that have populations of over about 100,000 actually reported zero hate crimes. We know that’s not the case.”

Throughout Virginia, 57 agencies submitted incident reports to the FBI for its 2019 data.

“Accurate reporting is a prerequisite to helping members in marginalized communities,” Weisel said. “We want them to feel comfortable reporting when they’ve been a victim of a hate crime.”

Although the commonwealth experienced a 16 percent increase in reported hate crimes from 2018 to 2019, the concern is that these crimes are not reported in every instance that they happen.

“We appreciate and recognize the efforts that law enforcement is doing on reporting the incidents to the FBI, but clearly more needs to be done to ensure that victims can safely come forward, and that’s one of our biggest concerns,” Weisel said. “It could be an agency’s insufficient capacity to prioritize hate crimes, but it could also be to identify and record the bias element of the reported hate crime.”

Weisel says that different agencies report bias-motivated crimes in different ways, even within the singular state of Virginia. While some local law enforcement may, for example, report a bias incident, another law enforcement agency may report a murder as murder, without citing whether it was motivated by discriminatory bias.

“There need to be legislative measures that mandate these types of reporting at all levels,” Weisel said. “If the locals start collecting better data, then the states will get better data for their state reports; the states will then report better data to the federal level, and all of this will help with overall tracking of hate crimes and figuring out, where is it happening and what laws do we need to strengthen?”

With Americans staying home more amid the pandemic, one would think there would be fewer bias-motivated crimes, but Weisel fears that might not turn out to be the case.

“We’ve seen a lot happening online. We’ve seen things like Zoom bombing,” she said. “We’ve seen schools, we’ve seen synagogue services, church services, where people are getting access and are coming on and are spouting racial epithets, they’re screaming anti-Semitic things, they’re showing pornography.”

Coronavirus pandemic-related closures also yielded a major downturn in the economy, which Weisel says left Americans looking for someone to blame.

“When COVID first hit and it really started hitting in the United States, we started seeing a lot of discrimination against the Asian American Pacific Islander community,” Weisel said. “We started seeing some immigration discrimination, saying that the immigrant community brought COVID to the United States.”

Data provided by Richmond Police Department

Month-by-month, the hate crimes reported in data provided by RPD show that 2020 is just about on par with 2019, which was a record year. In some months, there have been fewer reported bias-motivated crimes in 2020 than in 2019, and in other months, data shows the opposite.

“It still really comes down to what we are as a community,” Weisel said. “All the data in the world will help us, but it’s still imparted upon every person in our community: when you see something, say something.”