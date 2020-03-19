Richmond judge finds man guilty of second-degree murder in shooting death of 9-year-old Markiya Dickson

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One of the three men charged in the shooting death of 9-year-old Markiya Dickson was found guilty Wednesday of second-degree murder.

Dickson died in May 2018 after she was struck by a stray bullet in a shooting at Carter Jones Park during a Memorial Day cookout with her family. Another child, an 11-year-old boy, and a man were also shot in the crossfire but survived.

A Richmond judge found Quinshawn Betts, 19, guilty of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony, his defense attorney David Lassiter told 8News.

One count of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony were dismissed.

