Richmond man accused of firing shots into car injuring 1 person

Michael Leonard Dabney, 37 was charged in relation to a shooting. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police said they have arrested a man in relation to a shooting that happened Friday night.

Authorities said 37-year-old Michael Leonard Dabney of Richmond has been charged with malicious wounding, attempted second-degree murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, use of a weapon in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police suspect Dabney shot into a vehicle at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Johnston Willis Drive around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, September 11.

A victim was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The investigation indicates that Dabney and the victim knew each other, authorities said.

Dabney is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app