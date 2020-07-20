Richmond man accused of robbing Henrico store turns himself in

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 47-year-old man accused of robbing a Henrico business last week turned himself in Sunday to authorities.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of Williamsburg Road on July 14 for reports of a commercial robbery in the area. According to police, an employee at the business told officers that a man stepped behind the counter as they were counting the change he used to purchase an item.

The victim told authorities that the man asked them to get on the floor and had “something in his left hand that looked like a weapon” that was wrapped in a white rag. The suspect took the money out of the cash drawer and then told the clerk to stay in the store closet until he left, police said in a release Monday.

Marlo J. Patterson, a 47-year-old from Richmond, was identified as a possible suspect after a police investigation. Patterson turned himself in to the Henrico County Jail on July 19 and was served with warrants for robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and abduction.