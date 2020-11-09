Richmond man accused of stabbing, killing girlfriend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man is charged with fatally stabbing his girlfriend of one year on West Cary Street Sunday night.

According to police, officers were called to the 1700 block of West Cary Street following reports of a male possibly having a psychotic episode outside. Arriving officers located Maury E. Williams, who police say informed officers that an incident had occurred inside a nearby home.

Police found Williams’ girlfriend, Christina Cunningham, believed to be in her 20s, unresponsive with stab wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Williams was arrested and charged with murder and stabbing in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804)

646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

LATEST HEADLINES: