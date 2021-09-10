Richmond man arrested for armed bank robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department arrested a local man suspected of robbing Atlantic Union Bank in James City County last year.

According to James City County Police, 58-year-old James Washington of Richmond allegedly robbed the bank on John Tyler Highway last September. Police said he told the teller he had a gun and took an “undisclosed amount of money.”

The robbery took place just after noon on Sept. 17, 2020.

A warrant was put out for Washington’s arrest during March 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Logan English at 757-603-6033.