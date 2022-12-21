RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man has been arrested in connection to an attempted murder involving a man who was shot in the head in Mount Vernon, New York earlier this week.

Around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Richmond Police Department — with assistance from the FBI Central Virginia Violent Crime Task Force — arrested 40-year-old Delvauna “Randy” Brown of Richmond in connection to a shooting that took place in Mount Vernon, New York.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, Mount Vernon Police officers were called to the 200 block of South 9th Avenue for a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, officers found a man — now identified as 48-year-old Garfield Morgan of Yonker, New York — lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the right side of his head.

According to authorities, police officers and firefighters immediately provided medical aid to Morgan before transporting him to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

Mount Vernon Police detectives and members of the FBI Westchester Safe Streets Task Force identified the suspect as Brown and determined a possible location for him in the city of Richmond.

Brown, who is wanted for attempted second-degree murder in connection to the shooting, is scheduled to appear in court in Virginia on Dec. 21, on the Mount Vernon warrant.