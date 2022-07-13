HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A Richmond man was arrested on Sunday for theft and trespassing in a Hanover neighborhood.

Officers responded to the Rutland subdivision in Hanover on Saturday, July 9 for suspicious activity and thefts that occurred throughout the neighborhood the previous day.

Police were able to identify the suspect on citizens’ Ring cameras. After police shared his image on social media, Brian Luke Burijon, 30, of Richmond, was located and arrested on Sunday, July 10, without incident.

Brian Luke Burijon of Richmond was arrested in Hanover County on Sunday. Credit: Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Burijon was charged with grand larceny, two counts of petit larceny, entering property with intent to damage and two counts of trespassing.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app to submit their tip. Both methods are anonymous.