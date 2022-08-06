RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man is in custody after being arrested in connection to a double shooting in the Forest Hill area that killed one person.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to Forest Hill Avenue just before 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 for a report of gunfire.

When they got to the scene, they found a vehicle nearby that had collided with a curb at the intersection of Forest Hill Avenue and West 44th Street. Inside the car were a man and a woman, both of whom had gunshot wounds.

Photo: Richmond Police

Both victims were taken to a local hospital where the woman later died. The man is expected to recover. It is believed that the shooting took place on the 4000 block of Forest Hill Avenue near Roanoke Street.

Police arrested 20-year-old Miguel Rampersand of Richmond and charged him with attempted murder and use of a firearm while committing a felony in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.