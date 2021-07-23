Richmond robbery suspect arrested also charged in connection with body found on Interstate 85 in North Carolina

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man arrested in Dinwiddie County on Thursday charged with robbing a convenience store is also suspected of killing a Richmond woman and dumping her body on an Interstate 85 exit ramp in North Carolina earlier that day.

The body of Cierra Jackson, of Richmond, was found around 3:30 p.m. Thursday on the ramp for exit 220, U.S. Route 1/U.S. Route 58/Fleming Road-Norlina. Police noted stab wounds and gunshot wounds on Jackson’s body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested Tikeise Johnson, 20, of Richmond in Dinwiddie on charges stemming from a robbery at a Boydton Plank Road convenience store. Johnson has been charged with robbery, assault of a law enforcement officer, vandalism, carjacking, malicious wounding of a k9 officer, preventing a person from calling 911, two counts of property damage, assault and battery, public masturbation, obstruction of justice, indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

The Vance County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is working with police in Dinwiddie to look into Johnson’s connection to the death. A release from the Vance County Sheriff’s Office says Johnson will be charged with 1st degree murder.

Investigators from Vance are on their way to Dinwiddie to look for any evidence in Johnson’s vehicle.

Johnson is in jail being held without bond.

