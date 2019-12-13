Richmond man barricades self into Hopewell home he broke into after police arrive

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Police have arrested a 24-year-old Richmond man after he allegedly hid inside the attic of a Hopewell home he broke into Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Warsaw Avenue for a burglary in process around noon. There, authorities encountered the suspect already inside the home. When he ignored police’s commands to come out, officers say the man barricaded himself inside the homeowner’s attic.

After a SWAT team and police K9 were called to assist, the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

No items were stolen from the home, police added.

No one was injured.

“An alert homeowner and quick police response led to the apprehension and possibly prevented further B & E’s (breaking and enterings) in the community,” said Detective Lieutenant Michael Langford in a release.

Robert Franklin, 24, of Richmond was charged with burglary and obstruction. He is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

