Richmond man charged in death, sexual assault of toddler at motel

Barron T. Spurlock has been charged with murder and two counts of object sexual penetration in connection with the crime. Spurlock, a 25-year-old Richmond man, was already in custody on unrelated charges, police said.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man was charged in the murder of a toddler who died two days after being sexually assaulted in a motel in May, police said Monday.

Authorities were informed of a child who had been assaulted a motel in the 6400 block of Midlothian Turnpike on May 8, 2019. The toddler had been taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Richmond police said.

“This was one of the more emotionally trying investigations for our detectives because of the age of the victim,” Major Crimes Lt. Erlan Marshall said in a statement.

The child died in the hospital two days later.

“We hope this arrest provides some measure of closure for the family and the community,” Marshall continued.

