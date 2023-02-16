RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police have arrested the suspect involved in a stabbing on West Cary Street last week.

At approximately 10:16 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5, a business surveillance camera in the 3000 block of West Cary Street captured a man stabbing another adult man several times. The victim was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Photos of the suspect were released to the public by detectives last week in an attempt to identify him. Ultimately, John Harris, 58, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and cutting/stabbing in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective K. Hyde at 804-646-3613.