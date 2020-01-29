Richmond man charged with murder, arson in Charles City man’s shooting death

During the course of an investigation, authorities charged Marquise J. Culpepper with murder, robbery, arson and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Culpepper, a 20-year-old from Richmond, was already in custody on unrelated charges, authorities said Wednesday, and additional charges are pending.

Police said Wednesday that warrants have been issued for two 18-year-olds, who are also suspects in the crime

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police said Wednesday that they have arrested a suspect in a homicide that took place just before a warehouse fire on Thurman Street in November. Authorities are still looking for two 18-year-olds wanted in the crime.

Fire crews responded to Thurman Street at 2:22 a.m. on Nov. 1 for reports of a warehouse fire. Richmond firefighters found the body of 35-year-old Anthony S. Wheeler after the blaze was put out. Wheeler had been fatally shot, police said.

Warrants have been issued for two teens, Roquanta Beard and Johntae Sauls, in relation to the shooting death of Wheeler.

Roquanta Beard (left) and Johntae Sauls (right)

Anyone with further information about this homicide or anyone who knows the whereabouts of Beard or Sauls is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 317-6922 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

