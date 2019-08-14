Richmond man charged with robbing bank in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police arrested a man who robbed a bank on Hull Street back in May.

Police said 24-year-old Okello T. Charite, of Richmond, robbed the Call Federal Credit Union located at 10501 Hull Street Road on May 20.

Chartie entered the bank, displayed a firearm to the teller, and demanded money, police said.

The 24-year-old was able to flee the bank before authorities arrived with an undisclosed amount of money.

The man has been charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, two counts of robbery and six counts of abduction and kidnapping. He is being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail.