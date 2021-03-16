Richmond man convicted for distributing fentanyl

FILE – This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. In a resumption of a brutal trend, nearly 71,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2019 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a new record high that predates the COVID-19 crisis. The numbers were driven by fentanyl and similar synthetic opioids, which accounted for 36,500 overdose deaths. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A federal jury convicted a Richmond man Wednesday for distributing fentanyl on two separate occasions in 2019.

According to a release, Quotez Tyveck Pair, 33, was a known drug trafficker operating in Mosby Court.

“Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and is extremely lethal, especially when sold under false pretenses,” Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) Raj Parekh said. “This type of conduct has unfortunately helped fuel the fires of the opioid crisis. EDVA will continue to hold accountable individuals who peddle this harmful substance in our communities for profit and risk the lives of our loved ones.”

According to a release, between October and November of 2019, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents worked with a law enforcement cooperator two execute two controlled drug purchases from Pair. Federal officials said that the cooperator was able to purchase one ounce of heroin on Oct. 30, 2019, and two ounces of heroin on Nov. 12, 2019, from Pair.

Authorities reported that, upon inspection, both substances purchased from Pair were found to be fentanyl.

Pair was found guilty on two counts of unlawfully distributing more than 40 grams of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl. According to a release, he faces a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 40 years in prison when sentenced on May 20.