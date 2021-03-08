Richmond man convicted for intent to distribute over $40,000 worth of drugs

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Back in 2019 law enforcement officers found over $40,000 worth of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl inside of a Richmond man’s home. Today that man was convicted in court for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, he could serve up to 40 years behind bars.

These substances included over a mixture of heroin and fentanyl weighing over 100 grams, a quantity of heroin and a quantity of cocaine hydrochloride.

Richmond law enforcement officers began an investigation of certain heroin and trafficking activities in May 2019. As part of that operation they gained a warrant for the residence of 67-year-old Fernardo Lee Jordan on Sept. 29, 2019.

It was inside Jordan’s home that they found the drugs. According to court documents he had “over a quarter of a kilogram of a mixture and substance containing heroin and fentanyl, over a quarter of a kilogram of cocaine powder, and several ounces of heroin.” The drugs were found inside of bags along with $18,560, a scale, packaging material and “other items associated with drug trafficking.”

Jordan will be sentenced on May 20. He will face a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 40.