Richmond man dies after being stabbed on Accommodation Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man died after being stabbed during a domestic-related incident Sunday night.

According to Richmond Police, officers responded to the 2100 block of Accommodation Street for the report of a suspicious situation at 10:34 p.m. The victim, William Trent, 32, was found suffering from a stab wound. He then died at a local hospital.

The Medical Examiner will determine Trent’s cause and manner of death.

Police said they are speaking with everyone involved in the domestic incident. No suspects are being sought.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.