Richmond man fighting for life after Fairfield Court shooting, sources say

According to a police source, a man was shot in the 2300 block of N. 25 Street in Fairfield Court just before 8:30 p.m. (Photo: Jacob Sexton)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police have responded to an apparent shooting in the city’s Fairfield Court development.

According to a police source, a man was shot in the 2300 block of N. 25 Street just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The man is believed to be suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police have not officially released a statement at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

