Richmond man fighting for life after Fairfield Court shooting, sources say

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police have responded to an apparent shooting in the city’s Fairfield Court development.
According to a police source, a man was shot in the 2300 block of N. 25 Street just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The man is believed to be suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Police have not officially released a statement at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
