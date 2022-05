RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting over the weekend.

Police said 44-year-old Genora Allen, of Richmond, was found with a gunshot wound at the 57100 block of Hull Street Road just before 3 p.m. on April 30. Allen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at 804-814-7123.