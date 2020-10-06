Richmond man receives prison time for firearm possession

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man has been sentenced to four years in prison for possession of a firearm after being convicted of multiple felonies.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, this stems from a September 2019 incident in which Richmond Police were called to the scene of a domestic assault, and found Antonio Smith, 53, on the front porch of the residence. Authorities say Smith then ran from police, toward an occupied vehicle that was parked on the street. A police officer says they saw Smith toss two firearms into that vehicle.

Smith was arrested at the scene, according to a release, and the guns were recovered.

At sentencing, the U.S. Attorney’s office says Smith received an enhancement for reckless endangerment to the occupants of the vehicle.

Smith was previously convicted on several other felony counts.