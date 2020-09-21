Richmond man sentenced for possession of child pornography

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 43-year-old Richmond man was sentenced to four years in jail by the Richmond Circuity Court for possession of child pornography. In addition to jail time, Damon Ashley Murphy was required to register as a sex offender.

The Attorney General’s Office announced the sentencing in a release on Monday. According to the release, the court suspended 46 additional years of imprisonment.

“Strong sentences like this one send a strong message to individuals who rob children of their innocence through sexual solicitation, distribution, and ownership of child pornography that they will be held accountable,” said Attorney General Herring. “My office will not stop working hard to seek justice against people who take advantage or and harm children and I want to thank them for their hard work and dedication to this and other cases.”

Murphy also had a previous federal conviction in Maryland for distribution of child pornography and was registered as a sex offender there.

Investigations by police show that while residing in Richmond he had saved ten images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Murphy also was convicted to register information as a sex offender.

The release states, this case was investigated by the City of Richmond Police Department as part of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Assistant Attorney General Melissa Chong of Attorney General Herring’s Computer Crimes Section prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth, with cooperation from the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

