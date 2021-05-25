Richmond man sentenced to 12 years in prison for fentanyl distribution in Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday for distributing fentanyl in the Mosby Court neighborhood.

Quotez Tyveck Pair, 33, was convicted by a federal jury in March on two counts of unlawfully distributing more than 40 grams of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and is extremely lethal, especially when sold under false pretenses,” Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) Raj Parekh said at the time. “This type of conduct has unfortunately helped fuel the fires of the opioid crisis. EDVA will continue to hold accountable individuals who peddle this harmful substance in our communities for profit and risk the lives of our loved ones.”

According to court records and evidence presented at trial and sentencing, Pair was a drug trafficker with a reputation for violence in and around Mosby Court. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that he had been formerly associated with the II Bloods gang.

In October and November 2019, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents, with the aid of an inside cooperator, reportedly completed two controlled drug purchases from Pair. According to a release, the cooperator, at the direction and under the supervision of law enforcement, purchased from Pair one ounce of heroin on October 30, 2019 and two ounces of heroin on November 12, 2019. Prosecutors said that upon analysis, both substances purchased from Pair were found to be fentanyl.

According to the EDVA, Pair was arrested on Jan. 21, 2020 in Henrico County and convicted on March 10, 2021. At sentencing, the Court found that in addition to fentanyl, Pair also distributed over a half-kilogram of cocaine.

Pair faced a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 40 years in prison. His actual prison sentence of 12 years was determined by Senior U.S. District Robert E. Payne.