RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man has been sentenced to 183 years in prison for his role in a shooting at Bell Atlantic Apartments in Southside Richmond last year that claimed the lives of a mother and her infant daughter.

Three other people, including a 15 year-old girl, were sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Kevon Bynum was one of four men charged in the shooting, and plead guilty to two charges of first degree murder and three charges of malicious wounding earlier this year.

Four other people have been charged in connection to the mass shooting on April 27, 2021, including Kevon Bynum’s twin brother, Kavon.

Kevon Bynum also plead guilty to one count of first degree murder and one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony in connection to the shooting of 18 year-old Vinshaun Johnson on April 7, 2021.

Bynum is expected to serve at least 52 years in prison, as much of his sentence has been suspended. His charges and associated sentences are outlined below.

Belt Atlantic Apartments Shooting First-degree Murder of Sharnez Hill 40 years/25 Suspended – 15 years First-degree Murder of Sharnez Hill’s Child 40 years/24 Suspended – 16 years Three Counts of Malicious Wounding 20 years/19 Suspended – 3 years Total for Belt Atlantic Shooting 140 years/106 Suspended – 34 years Shooting of Vinshaun Johnson First Degree Murder 40 years/25 Suspended – 15 years Use of a Firearm 3 years Total for Shooting of Vinshaun Johnson 18 years Total Sentence 183 years/131 Suspended – 52 years

Bynum’s twin, Kavon, is set for trial in December, while the other three charged int he shooting are still in pre-trial proceedings.