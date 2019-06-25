Richmond man sentenced to 5 years for selling heroin in New Kent

NEW KENT, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man was sentenced to five years in prison for selling heroin in New Kent.

The New Kent Chronicle reported that Mushane Xavier Stevenson,41, of the 1900 block of Wood Street accepted the terms to a plea agreement Monday afternoon. He was charged with distribution of a Schedule I/II substance, first offense.

According to evidence presented by the Commonwealth’s Attorney, Stevenson traveled to the Bojangles in the Bottoms Bridge area to sell heroin. The New Kent Chronicle says the buyer was a confidential informant who purchased 3.5 grams of heroin for $350.

Stevenson received a 40-year prison sentence with 35 years suspended on the conviction charge. He must also pay back the funds used in the transaction that put him behind bars.