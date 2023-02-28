RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man was sentenced to 78 months in prison for owning a firearm while being a convicted felon, according to the Department of Justice.

On Feb. 19, 2021, police approached 23-year-old T’Mar Green and another person asked to speak with them. When the two ran from the police, Green threw his firearm.

The incident occurred in the Gilpin Court area. After officers detained Green, they found the firearm near a residential building in the 100 block of St. James Street. The gun was identified as a Glock 23 .40 caliber pistol, according to court documents.

Police later linked the firearm to a shooting that occurred three days earlier. On Feb. 16, 2021, Green shot and wounded a person using the firearm.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN), which is an effort by the Department of Justice to reduce violent crime. Through PSN, stakeholders will work together to identify the most serious violent crime issues in the community and develop solutions.