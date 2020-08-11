Richmond man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 29-year-old Richmond resident was sentenced to 11 1/2 years in prison for posession with intent to distribute an ounce of cocaine and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony. According to a press release from G. Zachary Terwilliger U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Nicholas Gabriel Graham was arrested on felony drug trafficking warrants.

Graham had an ounce of cocaine, $1,263, and a loaded semiautomatic pistol with him in his car at the time of his arrest. Terwilliger’s release stated, Graham has at least six prior felony convictions, including two involving the illegal possession of a firearm and four drug related convictions.

There were three more loaded pistols, a loaded AK-47, a quantity of fentanyl, more cocaine and items used to traffic narcotics found at his residence during a warranted search, according to the press release.

“Illicit narcotics such as cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl are ravishing the United States,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “With every gram of cocaine, rock of crack, or package of heroin that he sold, Graham fanned the flames of the opioid epidemic in Virginia.”