Richmond man shot and killed on Coalter Street Sunday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond resident was killed in a shooting on Sunday afternoon.

The Richmond Police Department was called to Coalter Street in the Mosby Court area just before 5 p.m. for a shooting. There they found 38-year-old Rishard Watkins suffering from a gunshot wound.

Watkins died at the scene. The Medical Examiner is still working to learn more about his death.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.