RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police say a man took himself to the hospital after being shot at the Broad Rock Sports Complex Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, they responded to a reported shooting at 4:08 pm on Old Warwick Road in Richmond’s Southside.

When they arrived, the victim had already taken himself to nearby Chippenham Hospital, where he is reportedly being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his arm.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and detectives ask anyone with information to call (804) 780-1000.