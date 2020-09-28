Richmond man sought, woman jailed after robbing Love’s in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man is on the run, and a Richmond woman is in custody after robbing a Love’s Travel Stop in Prince George County, according to police.

Authorities say Esther Gordon, 56, of Richmond distracted a store clerk, asking for directions. As the store clerk wrote down directions, Van Scaturro, 52, also of Richmond, reportedly struck the employee in the head with a bottle.

Scaturro and Gordon then made off with cash, cigarettes and food.

Van Scaturro

Esther Gordon

Police say Scaturro left in an awaiting van, and Gordon made off on foot. Police later apprehended Gordon.

Scaturro remains on the run. Both face charges of malicious wounding an robbery.

The store clerk was treated at Southside Regional Medical Center for a laceration to the head.

Police ask anyone with related information to call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777.

