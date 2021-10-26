Richmond man who robbed four grocery stores in four days gets 11 years in prison

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly a year later a Richmond man who robbed four grocery stores over the span of four days and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase has been sentenced to 11-years in prison, according to the office of United States Attorney Jessica D. Aber.

Court documents say, Michael B. Bishop, 48, of Richmond, started his crime spree after stealing his friend’s Ford F-150 truck on Nov. 20, 2020. During the next four days, officials say he robbed a Whole Foods Market in Glen Allen, a Wegmans in Henrico, a Trader Joe’s in Richmond, and a Publix in Midlothian.

During each robbery, court documents say Bishop entered the store wearing a face mask and in all but the Whole Foods robbery, told people he had a firearm or held his hand in his pocket as if he had one. Bishop showed the firearm to a cashier during his Trader Joe’s robbery.

Using witness testimony and surveillance footage from Publix and Wegmans, law enforcement from Henrico, Richmond, and Chesterfield identified Bishop as the main suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Officials say when officers tried to arrest Bishop on Nov. 25, 2020, he entered F-150 and took officers on a nearly 10-minute high-speed chase across several highways, including I-95 and I-295. Court documents say he was eventually apprehended after officers used a pitting maneuver to stop the vehicle Bishop was driving.

During a search of Bishop’s F-150, officers found clothing that matched what was worn by the suspected robber and items in the bed of the truck that were seen in grocery store surveillance footage.

During this crime spree, officials say Bishop was also on probation in Henrico County following he had time served for two robberies he was convicted of in 2013.