Richmond mother charged with felony homicide in 5-year-old girl’s 2018 death

A Richmond woman has been charged with felony homicide in connection with her 5-year-old daughter’s death in 2018. The child’s death was originally being investigated as child cruelty but was upgraded to a homicide case, Richmond Police announced Thursday.

On Sunday, September 9, 2018, the Richmond Police Department was called to the 1700 block of Rosecrest Avenue for the report of an unresponsive child. The child, a 5-year-old female, was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

During the initial investigation, the child’s mother, 30-year-old Deshondra N. Spruill, 30, of the 1700 block of Rosecrest Avenue, was charged with child cruelty and failure to seek medical attention. After further investigation and continued consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Spruill has now been charged with felony homicide, possession of a scheduled I or II substance and child abuse/neglect.