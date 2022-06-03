NEW JERSEY (WRIC) — A Richmond man was arrested in New Jersey after allegedly shooting and killing another man on Creighton Road Monday, May 16.

New Jersey State Police detectives had been contacted by the Richmond Police Department to assist with locating 27-year-old Dale Roane, III, of Richmond.

Roane was wanted for the alleged shooting and killing of 20-year-old Keshon Liverman. An investigation led detectives to determine that Roane was staying at a residence in Edison, New Jersey.

On Tuesday, May 24, detectives from the New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit and members of the United States Marshals Service located and arrested Roane outside the residence without incident.

Dale Roane was transported to the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center in New Jersey, pending his extradition back to Virginia.