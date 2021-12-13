Richmond officials warning citizens about new court appearance, jury duty scam

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a new scam that threatens to prosecute citizens for failing to comply with jury duty or a court appearance.

The Sheriff’s office said they have been made aware of several instances of this scam in recent days.

Officials said in the scam, the caller identifies themself as an officer of the court or a Sheriff’s Deputy. The scammer will then tell the victim they have failed to report for jury duty or a court case, and a warrant is out for their arrest. The sheriff’s office warned the scammers will provide you with your full name, address and telephone number, and will then ask you to verify the information for legal purposes. They will also bring up a person’s case number and job information.

The scammers are demanding money, personal information or credit card information from victims as a penalty instead of an arrest. Sometimes the caller will demand the victim meet them at an in-person location with cash or green dot gift cards, go to the Justice Center to meet them in the parking lot or send money via KIOSK.

The Richmond City Sheriff’s Office said no law enforcement agency will ask you for confidential information, such as your bank account or social security number, over the phone. They will also never ask for payment over the phone or for you to send payments via KIOSK. The office said anyone who has missed jury duty or a court case will be contacted via summons.

Anyone who receives a telephone call or email requesting information, should not provide it and instead notify their local sheriff’s office immediately.

“Please do not respond to their fear tactics and do not give them your banking information or meet with them for your safety,” the Richmond Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Please do not leave your home as this may be an attempt to intrude on your home and bring harm to you and/or your family.