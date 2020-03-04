Richmond Police: 2 arrested after shooting, police chase

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are in custody following a shooting and brief police chase, according to Richmond Police Department.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Walmsley Blvd. near the Woodland Crossing Apartments following a report of a shooting. Officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Police located two suspects and a brief chase ensued, officers said. The two suspects were found in Chesterfield County and taken into police custody.

8News spoke with a witness Tuesday that said he saw three people, two women and a man, arguing by the laundry mat inside the apartment complex. He says one of the women was waving a gun around as kids and others were walking nearby. Other witnesses say they heard one or two shots but did not see anyone hit or knew the exact location of when the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

LATEST STORIES:



