Richmond Police: 3 suspected of robbing, assaulting man on West Broad Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three men who are wanted in connection with an assault and robbery that occurred on West Broad Street last week.

The incident occurred at around 3:20 a.m. on Friday, July 26, in the 1600 block of West Broad Street. The victim told police that while he was walking eastbound, three men assaulted and robbed him of cash and a mobile phone.

The suspects were last seen heading eastbound on West Broad Street.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Third Precinct Detective E. Sandlin at (804) 646-1010 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.