Richmond police announce arrest of shooting suspects, seizure of stolen vehicles

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department says they have seized four firearms and two stolen vehicles recently. In addition to this, they made seven arrests including two suspected shooters.

RPD announced all of this in a Facebook post on Monday. They also thanked the First Precinct Focus Mission Team (FMT), Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) Unit, and Strategic Violence Interdiction Unit (SVIU) for their help combatting violent crime.

